Tuesday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up and tracking storms

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Tracking storms, possible severe… Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with a few isolated showers mixed in. Temperatures will start near 50 this morning and warm into the mid 70s this afternoon. A line of showers and storms will roll through tonight, mainly across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Winds will also start to crank up tonight. Expect gusts to 25 mph tonight with overnight lows near 60.

We will warm to near 80 on Wednesday, before a cold front moves in. Expect a mix of sun and clouds during the day tomorrow. Rain chances will be low during the day but showers and possible severe storms will move in tomorrow night. It will be very windy tomorrow with gusts to 35 mph possible.

Showers will move out Thursday morning and clouds should clear by midday. Cooler air will move in behind the front to end the week. Expect highs in the upper 50s on Thursday, mid 50s on Friday, and upper 40s on Saturday.

Today: Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers/Storms (30%). Lows near 60. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, PM Storms (60%), Windy, Warm. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 28th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

