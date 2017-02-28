THE 100 new episode, Wednesday 3/1 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“The Tinder Box” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

CLARKE MAKES A DESPERATE PLEA — Clarke (Eliza Taylor) makes a desperate plea with a former allied force in an attempt to avoid a war and ensure the survival of her people. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. John F. Showalter directed the episode written by Morgan Gendel (#405). Original airdate 3/1/2017.