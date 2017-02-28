THE 100 new episode, Wednesday 3/1 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 8:30 pm, February 28, 2017, by
The 100 -- "A Lie Guarded" -- Image HU404a_0022 -- Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke -- Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW -- ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

The 100 — Pictured: Eliza Taylor as Clarke — Credit: Bettina Strauss/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

 

“The Tinder Box” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

 

CLARKE MAKES A DESPERATE PLEA — Clarke (Eliza Taylor) makes a desperate plea with a former allied force in an attempt to avoid a war and ensure the survival of her people. Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Zach McGowan, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. John F. Showalter directed the episode written by Morgan Gendel (#405).  Original airdate 3/1/2017.