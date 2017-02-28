Suffolk Police investigating armed robbery at Domino’s Pizza

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Police need your help finding an armed robbery suspect.

It happened Monday evening at the Domino’s Pizza in the 500 block of East Constance Road in downtown Suffolk.

The call came in at 9:45 p.m.

According to police, the robber came into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a black male between 20 to 40 years old, approximately six feet tall with an average build and a short stubble mustache. He was wearing gray sweatpants, a gray hoodie, black ski mask and black gloves.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.