Redskins place franchise tag on Kirk Cousins for second straight season

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in NFL history, the franchise tag has been applied to the same NFL quarterback in back to back seasons.

Just as the team did last year, the Redskins tagged record-setting QB Kirk Cousins. The franchise tag is a one-year contract to a player (a pending free agent) for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position, or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary. Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney confirmed the news.

The @Redskins have placed the Exclusive Franchise Tag on @KirkCousins8 — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) February 28, 2017

By using the exclusive franchise tag, Cousins is not permitted to negotiate with other teams. In 2016, Washington used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Cousins. For an explanation of the different types of franchise tag, NFL.com has a handy breakdown here.

Tag! I'm it! — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) February 28, 2017

After making $19,953,000 last season under the franchise tag, Captain Kirk would make just less than $24 in 2017 if he plays on the one-year contract of the franchise tag. While the window for teams to use the franchise tag (only one tag is permitted per season, and many teams don’t use a tag at all) closes March 1, the two sides have until 4:00pm July 15th to negotiate a multiyear contract or extension.

In 2016, while guiding Washington a record of 8-7-1, Cousins broke single-season franchise records for attempts (606), completions (406) and passing yards (4,917).