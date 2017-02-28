Redskins place franchise tag on Kirk Cousins for second straight season

Posted 1:25 pm, February 28, 2017
Quarterback Kurk Cousins stands in the huddle. (Photo: Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – For the first time in NFL history, the franchise tag has been applied to the same NFL quarterback in back to back seasons.

Kirk Cousins ran for a 19-yard touchdown in last week's loss vs. Detroit. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Just as the team did last year, the Redskins tagged record-setting QB Kirk Cousins. The franchise tag is a one-year contract to a player (a pending free agent) for an amount no less than the average of the top five salaries at the player’s position, or 120 percent of the player’s previous salary. Cousins’ agent Mike McCartney confirmed the news.

By using the exclusive franchise tag, Cousins is not permitted to negotiate with other teams. In 2016, Washington used the non-exclusive franchise tag on Cousins. For an explanation of the different types of franchise tag, NFL.com has a handy breakdown here.

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 13: Quarterback Kirk Cousins #8 of the Washington Redskins looks to pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at FedExField on November 13, 2016 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

After making $19,953,000 last season under the franchise tag, Captain Kirk would make just less than $24 in 2017 if he plays on the one-year contract of the franchise tag. While the window for teams to use the franchise tag (only one tag is permitted per season, and many teams don’t use a tag at all) closes March 1, the two sides have until 4:00pm July 15th to negotiate a multiyear contract or extension.

In 2016, while guiding Washington a record of 8-7-1, Cousins broke single-season franchise records for attempts (606), completions (406) and passing yards (4,917).