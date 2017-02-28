Portsmouth Housing Authority board members voted out after accusations of misconduct

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – City Council voted to remove three members from the Portsmouth Redevelopment and Housing Authority board on Tuesday.

Two members stepped down last week after council members have said that there has been misconduct and inefficiencies in the PRHA board’s work.

Joe Fleming, Danielle Jones, and Flossie Bridgeford were voted out Tuesday.

This comes after City Council also voted to remove board members who served longer than six months.

