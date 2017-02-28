Mom worried about living in apartment with black mold with young kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - A Mom of three young kids is worried about living in her apartment with her three young kids since it's contaminated with black mold.

Jennifer Miller lives at the Walker Landing Apartments. She moved in 10 months ago and discovered the mold when she was unpacking her pots and pans.

"There was just mold you can see the spores on everything, the walls and cabinets," said Miller. She told the on-site property manager about it and they sent maintenance out to fix the issue. However, she said it came back three weeks later. She notified the manager again and they came out to fix it, but the mold came back in two weeks.

Now, 10 months later, she said maintenance finally came in and tore out her cabinets, which had mold. But now that the mold in the drywall is exposed she's worried about living in her apartment while repairs are made. She has three young sons and is concerned about what they are all breathing in. Miller said she asked the apartment manager if there was another unit she could stay in, but they said no. Until News 3 took action.

“You told me you got here and she’s called me five times since offering me an apartment to stay in," said Miller.

Miller said she's asked her neighbors if they have mold in their apartments as well, and they said yes. Because of that, she is asking for donations to stay in a motel so she and her sons can breathe clean air. She's set up a GoFundMe page to collect donations.