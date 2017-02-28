Five injured in HRT bus crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An Hampton Roads Transit bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle Tuesday night at the intersection of Canon Blvd., and Center City Blvd.

According to a Newport News Fire Department spokesperson crews responded to the call around 8:20 Tuesday night.

A total of five patients were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Those five patients were passengers on the HRT bus, authorities said.

Newport News Assistant Chief Robert Lee said there were no reported injuries in the other vehicle involved.

Lee said the accident is under investigation.

