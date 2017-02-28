Donald Trump grades himself C grade for messaging, A in achievement

Approval ratings for Donald Trump’s job performance have been at historic lows, but the President’s own report card of his performance has high marks.

Trump indicated that he has been a high achiever these first few weeks in the White House.

“In terms of achievement, I think I’d give myself an A. Because I think I’ve done great things — I and my people, but I don’t think we’ve explained it well enough to the American public,” he said in an interview that aired Tuesday on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.”

“I think I give myself an A in terms of what I’ve actually done,” Trump added.

But the President seemed to think he’s just been an average messenger.

“In terms of messaging, I would give myself a C or a C+,'” he said.

Trump also gave himself an A+ for “effort.”

“But results are more important (than effort),” he added.

A Quinnipiac University survey released last week found that American voters don’t view how Trump is handling his job as favorably. The majority of American voters — 55% — disapprove of Trump’s performance. Only 38% of American voters approve of Trump’s job performance.