Heart disease is something most people don't want to think about until it's too late.

"As a pathologist I give multiple diagnoses and one of the most feared is cancer. Actually, heart disease kills more people than all types of cancers combined. More importantly, heart disease deaths are largely preventable," said Dr. Crystal Moore.

She stopped by News 3 This Morning to share some of the symptoms and risk factors that are often overlooked. Watch the video to hear what she had to say.