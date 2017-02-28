Live now: Carly Fiorina speaks in Virginia Beach

If you get an error message in the live video player above, please refresh the page.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Former presidential candidate Carly Fiorina is speaking at The Founders Inn and Spa Tuesday.

Fiorina is widely known for being a successful business woman who was the first woman to lead a Fortune 50 business as the CEO of Hewlett-Packard.

During a time when other technology companies were going out of business, she saved 80,000 jobs and grew the company to 160,000 jobs.

Fiorina is expected to speak on innovation and leadership.