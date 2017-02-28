ARROW new episode, Wednesday 3/1 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Fighting Fire with Fire” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

VIGILANTE ATTACKS MAYOR QUEEN — Oliver (Stephen Amell) faces his biggest challenge yet as mayor. Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) continues down her dark path with Helix. After Vigilante attacks Oliver while he’s acting as the mayor, Diggle (David Ramsey) leads the team in a mission to stop Vigilante once and for all. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Speed Weed & Ben Sokolowski (#515). Original airdate 3/1/2017.