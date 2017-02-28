$1 million lottery ticket bought in Chesapeake will expire soon

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – If you bought a Mega Millions ticket at 7-Eleven at 1729 S. Military Highway, check your ticket ASAP!

A Mega Millions ticket that is now worth $1,000,000 will expire, unless the winner claims the prize before 5 p.m. on March 15.

The ticket was bought for the September 16 Mega Millions drawing. Since then, no one has claimed the winning ticket.

The law says winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. Unclaimed prizes go to Virginia’s Literary Fund, which is used for education purposes like updating technology in schools and teacher retirement funding.

The winner numbers that were drawn were 13-21-28-34-40 and the Mega Ball number was 15. The unclaimed ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Mega Ball number, winning the second prize of $1 million.

If you bought the winning ticket, contact Virginia Lottery immediately at 804-692-7000 or 757-825-7800