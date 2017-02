Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - One high school teacher is taking learning to a whole new level.

Michael Bedell wrote and performed "Africa Map Rap" in which he lists the countries in Africa.

Bedell also gives facts about the areas as he raps and points out the locations on a map.

The educational performer is a social studies and economics teacher at Bayside High School.

Bedell is also the Guitar Club sponsor.

Way to go, Mr. Bedell!