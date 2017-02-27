UVA clamps down on No. 5 North Carolina 53-43

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. - Just nine days after their worst loss of the season, UVA was en route to another disappointing performance. Falling behind 7-0, the Hoo's reeled off a 12-0 run, and didn't look back.

In Chapel Hill, the Cavaliers shot 2-20 from behind the arc, but tonight, led by freshman Kyle Guy, UVA connected on 10-of-24 from three-point land.

Guy led the way with 17 points on 5-of-7 shooting from three, while London Perrantes followed up with 13 points.

The Tar Heels turned the ball over 12 times in the first-half, turning into 18 points off turnovers for UVA. "We made a commitment about three weeks ago or two weeks ago that we're just going to be a better defensive team by the end of the year,'' said UVA head coach Tony Bennett.

UVA has one remaining game on Saturday at home against Pittsburgh.