Two people displaced after Chesapeake condo fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two Chesapeake residents are out of a home after their condo caught fire early Monday morning.

Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of Orchard Grove Drive just before 3 a.m. in the Greenbrier area of the city.

First units on scene found smoke coming from the from door of one unit in the two-story multi-family condominium. It took them just over a half-hour to get the fire under control.

Firefighters say the damage was contained to the initial unit with some extension to the attic. There was a cat that was also rescued and reunited with the homeowners.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The two adults will be staying with family until their can be repaired.