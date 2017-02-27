SUPERGIRL new episode, Monday 2/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Homecoming” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DEAN CAIN RETURNS – When Jeremiah Danvers (guest star Dean Cain) is rescued from Cadmus, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) are thrilled to have their father back. The Danvers arrange a family dinner to celebrate but things go awry when a suspicious Mon-El (Chris Wood) starts to question Jeremiah about his sudden return. Larry Teng directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon (#214). Original airdate 2/27/2017.