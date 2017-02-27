SUPERGIRL new episode, Monday 2/27 at 8pm on WGNT 27

Supergirl — “Homecoming” — SPG214a_0231.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Helen Slater as Eliza Danvers and Dean Cain as Jeremiah Danvers — Photo: Dean Buscher/The CW — ÃÂ© 2017 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

“Homecoming” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

DEAN CAIN RETURNS – When Jeremiah Danvers (guest star Dean Cain) is rescued from Cadmus, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kara (Melissa Benoist) are thrilled to have their father back.  The Danvers arrange a family dinner to celebrate but things go awry when a suspicious Mon-El (Chris Wood) starts to question Jeremiah about his sudden return.  Larry Teng directed the episode written by Caitlin Parrish & Derek Simon (#214). Original airdate 2/27/2017.