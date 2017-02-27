Court records: Woman abducted while leaving Ghent 7-Eleven

NORFOLK, Va. – Court records indicate a woman was abducted while she left a 7-Eleven in the Ghent section of Norfolk.

It happened on January 10 and the suspect is now behind bars.

Documents indicate that the 20 year-old victim was leaving her job at the 7-Eleven on the 1700 block of Colley Avenue when Zylesshelvin Adams was waiting for her in a car outside.

Norfolk Police said the two dated. Records state that Adams took the woman’s phone out of her back pocket, implied he had a gun and demanded that she get into his car.

According to the documents, he drove around the city with her for hours with a gun in the car, demanding that she tell him where she lived. The records state Adams threatened to kill her.

She finally told him where she lives, went inside and called police.

The record states Adams told police that he called the victim earlier in the day, said the two were flirting and that she asked him to pull up to her place of employment.

We reached out to the suspect in an effort to interview, but we have not heard back yet.

Adams remains in the Norfolk Jail being held without bond.

His next court hearing is March 1.