Porch pirates steal three-generation family heirloom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - A family heirloom that's been in the Carter family for three generations has been stolen off an East Ghent porch over the weekend.

David Carter told News 3's Kim Cung his grandparents first bought the house on Princess Anne near Colley in 1949. The clapboard siding house was passed down to his Dad and now to him. When his grandparents were still alive, they had a whole set of metal patio furniture. The only item that was left was a green vintage flower pot stand.

But Saturday night, that was swiped off his porch. Carter said he noticed Sunday when he went outside for his morning coffee. In the winter when flowers aren't in bloom, Carter puts his coffee cup on the stand. He almost dropped his cup because it was missing.

Carter believes the stand has no monetary value to whoever took it. But to him, it has immense sentimental value and he wants it back.