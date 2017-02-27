ODU student shot in back near campus over the weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – Police said an Old Dominion University student was shot over the weekend.

The incident happened in the 1300 block of West 42nd Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

When police got to the scene they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was shot in the back.

He was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment and police said he is expected to make a full recovery.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.