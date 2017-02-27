× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warming up, again

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another big warm up… Bundle up this morning, some spots are starting in the upper 20s. Most areas are in the 30s and low 40s this morning. Expect a mix of sun and clouds today with highs warming into the low and mid 60s. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry. Cloud cover will increase tonight with overnight lows in the low 50s.

Expect a mix of clouds tomorrow with scattered showers as an area of low pressure slides to our south. Tuesday will not be a wash out, but we will see more clouds and a few hit or miss showers. Highs tomorrow will warm into the low 70s. We will warm to near 80 on Wednesday, before a cold front moves in. That front will trigger showers and possible severe storms Wednesday night. Highs will fall back into the 50s to end the week.

Today: Partly Sunny, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 27th

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

