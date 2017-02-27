Man injured in Accomack County shooting

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. – The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday at the Oceanway in Tasley.

Deputies were called to the scene at approximately 10:43 p.m.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found a 28-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital by rescue personnel.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Virginia State Police, Onley Police Department and the Onancock Police Department.

Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.