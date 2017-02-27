Man arrested on assault by mob charges in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – A man was arrested Sunday on charges of Assault or Battery by Mob.
Police said 33-year-old Charles Douglas Hyman was arrested in connection with an incident that happened on June 6, 2016.
Officers responded to the 300 block of South Main Street after getting a call about an assault by a mob.
After they investigated officers found that the complainant and his girlfriend were assaulted by five subjects.
There were no injuries reported.
They have not released information on any other suspects.