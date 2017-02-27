Health officials looking for dog that bit person at James City County park

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – The Peninsula Health District is looking for a medium sized brown dog that bit a person.

It happened Sunday at Grove Community Park, located at 111 Grove Heights Avenue.

If the dog is not found, the victim may have to undergo post exposure shots for the prevention of rabies.

The dog will not be taken away from its owner if found, it will be placed on an in-home confinement period of 10 days.

Anyone who has seen an animal that fits this description is asked to contact the Peninsula Health District at 757-603-4277.