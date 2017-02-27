Hampton’s remarkable rally beats Norfolk State, 63-59

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Hampton shot just 30 percent from the floor but nabbed a thrilling 63-59 victory over its arch rival Norfolk State (15-15, 12-4 in MEAC) Monday night at the HU Convocation Center.

After missing 19 of its first 20 shots, Hampton found its stroke in the second half. A game-ending 25 to nine run, highlighted by four straight three pointers, capped the comeback for the Pirates (13-15, 10-5 in MEAC).

The two rivals split the season series for the second straight year. Prior to last season, one team or the other had swept the regular season meetings for eight straight years.

Both NSU and Hampton will take part in the MEAC tournament next week at Scope Arena in Norfolk.