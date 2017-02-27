× First Warning Forecast: Tracking warmer temps and thunderstorms

Tracking warmer temps and thunderstorms….Get ready for another wild ride with our weather this week.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect highs in the mid 60s under a mix of sun and clouds. Clouds will increase and thicken this evening ahead of a weak weather system from the southwest, which could also bring us a few showers late tonight into the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the low 50s.

On Tuesday, a few scattered showers are possible early in the day. Then, we’ll see a break by the afternoon and may even see a little sunshine. Highs will warm into the lower 70s. A few more showers may move in late Tuesday, but our best rain chances for the week will arrive Wednesday.

A strong cold front will move in Wednesday from the west. We’ll start the day dry, but by evening, all eyes will be to the sky as the front slides in, giving way to scattered showers and possibly severe storms Wednesday night. Some rain may linger into early Thursday morning. Highs on Wednesday will climb to near 80. After the front passes through, our high temperatures will drop into the 50s for the rest of the work week.

This Afternoon: Sun and Clouds. Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated to Scattered Showers (20-30%). Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers Possible (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. PM Showers and Storms (60%). Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1846 Winter Weather: (The Great Gust) – Severe Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Facebook Fan Page HERE

Meteorologist Dominic Brown’s Twitter Page HERE

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.