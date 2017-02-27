× Don’t get Stir Crazy! Check out the Virginia Living Museum

Newport News, Va. – Have you ever wanted to experience all of the wildlife Virginia has to offer?!

The Virginia Living Museum is an open-air museum in Newport News that has living exhibits of Virginia’s indigenous species that include aspects of an aquarium, science center, aviary, botanical preserve and planetarium.

They provide a sanctuary for more than 250 species of orphaned, non-releasable or injured animals found in Virginia including reptiles, mammals, birds, and fish.

A new outdoor discovery trail takes you on a walk through pre-historic times with very old and lifelike friends along the way.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for children 3-12. For more information check out their website.