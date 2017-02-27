Crews looking for overturned boat near HRBT

NORFOLK, Va. – Rescue crews are looking for an overturned boat last reported to be in the Chesapeake Bay near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

Two distress calls were made from the boat around 1:50 p.m., according to a Commander Dave Hecht with Naval Air Forces Atlantic.

The boat was reported to be taking on water somewhere near the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel.

At least one U.S. Navy helicopter from Naval Station Norfolk and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from Elizabeth City are assisting in the search, along with a unit from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

