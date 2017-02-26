Trader Joe’s recalls apple sauce products that may contain glass

Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall of three types of their store brand unsweetened apple sauces because of potential glass pieces in the product.

Products sold in all Trader Joe’s stores:

Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with the barcode number 00015905. The affected codes for the Gravenstein apple sauce are all codes through best before Aug. 8, 2018

Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with the barcode number 00194877. The affected codes for Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce are all codes through best before October 6, 2018.

Products sold at Trader Joe’s Stores only in AL, AZ, CA, CO, ID, LA, NV, NM, OK, OR, TX, UT, WA:

Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce with barcode number 00014359. The affected codes for Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce are all codes through best before December 16, 2018.

“All potentially affected products have been removed from store shelves and destroyed,” a statement from the company said. “If you purchased any of these Unsweetened Apple Sauce products with the affected codes, please do not eat it. We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund.”

If you have any questions, call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 [Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 6:00 pm Pacific Time] or send an email.