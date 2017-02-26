× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Dry and seasonable conditions on tap

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a sunny and seasonable day on tap.

Dry and much cooler temperatures today. Highs in the low and mid 50s. It will be a bit breezy to start the day. Winds will diminish throughout the day.

A dry and milder day to start the work week on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Most of the day looks dry, with increasing rain chances late.

Back to the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have some wet weather to go along with those warm temperatures.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.