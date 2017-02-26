ODU rallies from behind to top St. Joseph’s 7-6

NORFOLK, Va. – Trailing 6-4 heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, Old Dominion scored three runs in the bottom frame to defeat Saint Joseph’s in walk-off fashion, 7-6, on Sunday evening in the ODU Baseball Tournament finale at the Bud Metheny Complex.

St. Joe’s (0-6), who jumped out to a 4-0 lead through the first three innings, plated two runs in the top of the ninth to break a 4-4 tie. A Vinnie Pasquantino walk and Shaun Wood pinch-hit single led off the bottom of the ninth for Old Dominion (5-1), before St. Joe’s reliever Hayden Seig balked in Pasquantino to bring the score to 6-5.

Turner Bishop then belted a pinch-hit RBI triple to right field to tie the game and Nick Walker drove Bishop home for the winning run with a sac fly to left. Watch Walker’s walk-off RBI here.

Aside from Bishop’s and Walker’s late-game heroics, Culver Lamb led the Monarchs offensively, going 3-for-4 with a home run and 3 RBIs. Lamb also pitched two innings of relief, after starter John Wilson allowed four runs in 2.2 innings.

Craig Lopez also had a fine outing out of the bullpen, scattering two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings. Brett Smith earned the win, allowing the two runs in the top of the ninth.

The Monarchs have a quick turnaround and head to VCU for their first road game of the season on Tuesday at 3 p.m.