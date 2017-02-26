Newport News man arrives at hospital with gunshot wound to head

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – An 18-year-old man from Newport News arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head area, according to police.

On Sunday at approximately 10:42 p.m., dispatch received a call regarding a shooting in the 13200 block of Aqueduct Drive.

When officers arrived, they did not see the victim or suspects. A few minutes later, the victim arrived to the hospital seeking treatment for the non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the victim is mostly uncooperative as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information that might help police is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.