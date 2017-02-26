× First Warning Forecast: Dry and chilly start Monday

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a cold night on tap, but temperatures will rebound nicely for Monday.

A cold night in store with lows in the low to mid 30s, to near 40 in some spots. Temperatures will warm to the lower 60s on Monday under partly sunny skies. Increasing clouds throughout the day with a slight chance for a shower overnight Monday. Even warmer for Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s. Expect a few scattered showers throughout the day.

Wednesday will start off dry with mostly cloudy skies. It will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. We’re tracking a cold front that will likely bring us some showers and even some thunderstorms Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. We will be keeping a close eye on this. Temperatures will be a bit cooler on Thursday behind the front. Expect highs in the lower 60s with sunshine. Looks like it’ll be dry with temperatures in the 50s to end the work week.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the low to mid 30s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Increasing clouds. A chance of showers late. Milder with lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/

Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.