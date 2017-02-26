Experts offer tips as wildfire season begins in Virginia

VIRGINIA — Due to lingering lack of rain, minimal snowfall and growth in urban interface areas, there is expected increased threat of wildfires for some areas of Virginia.

More than 60 percent of Virginia’s annual average of 1,000 wildfires occur in the spring – with March and April historically being the most active months.

The Commonwealth’s 4 p.m. Burning Law goes into effect February 15 to help reduce the number of wildfires this time of year. The law prohibits open burning between the hours of midnight and 4 p.m. each day. Burning is permitted between the hours of 4 p.m. and midnight, but officials at the Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) caution people that, even though burning is allowed from 4 p.m. to midnight, they not burn if the weather conditions are such that a fire will likely start. This law remains in effect each year until April 30.

“The 4 p.m. Burning Law is one of the most important tools we have in the prevention of wildfires in Virginia,” said John Miller, VDOF’s director of fire and emergency response. “The number one cause of wildfires in the Commonwealth is people burning yard debris and/or trash, and the 4 p.m. law goes a long way toward reducing the risk associated with wildfires each year.”, says Virginia Department of Forestry.

VDOF has released tips to help Virginians prepare their properties for the spring wildfire season: