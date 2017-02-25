× Virginia Beach organization taking action to stop gun violence

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – Virginia Beach group is taking action for their community.

GLAM, which stands for God`s Love and Mercy, held an event Saturday tonight to find ways to combat gun violence.

Families of people killed with guns were in the audience.

GLAM say they want those families to know they stand with them and are doing their part to make sure no one else has to suffer a senseless tragedy.

The organization talked about the damaging impacts of gun violence, offering resources and education about ways to stop it.

The small crowd honored the victims of gun violence – many of whom they know like Brijan Brown.

We first told you about Brown`s death back in November.

Virginia Beach Police say Ezekiel Montfleury allegedly killed the 25-year-old outside an oceanfront hotel.

GLAM say it`s up to the people to bring this to an end.

“You’re never to young to learn a life lesson. Everyday we’re learning life lessons,” GLAM’s President Vahlerie Beausejour said.”It seems like everyday someone — especially a young person is being gunned down by just reckless acts of killing and we just want to spread awareness on that.”

The group is planning to hold more gun violence forums in the near future.