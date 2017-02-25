ODU baseball suffers first loss of the season to Kentucky

NORFOLK, Va. – Kentucky scored eight runs in the first four innings on their way to a 19-2 win over Old Dominion University Baseball Saturday night at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex.



The contest was delayed 35 minutes in the fourth inning due to lightning. The final games of the tournament on Sunday have been pushed back one hour, and will now start at noon and 4 p.m.

The Wildcats led 7-0 before Zach Rutherford drove in Vinnie Pasquantino with a double down the rightfield line to make the score 7-1.

Kentucky scored 11 runs in the final three frames to make the score 19-1, while Kurt Sinnen drove in a run in the eighth to make the score 19-2.

Rutherford led the way for ODU with a 2-for-3 day at the plate and a pair of doubles.

The Monarchs take on St. Joe’s tomorrow at 4 p.m. Kentucky takes on Delaware in the opener at noon.