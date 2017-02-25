NAS Oceana security officer fears for safety, fatally shoots Sailor

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – NAS Oceana officials said a man was taken to the hospital after an incident Friday night.

At about 10:15 p.m., the NAS Oceana security department responded to a request for assistance on base.

Upon arriving, a NAS Oceana security officer encountered an adult male at the scene and discharged his firearm for his safety and the safety of other personnel in the area, officials said.

The adult male, identified as a Navy Sailor, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials said the Sailor later died from his injuries.

The identity of the individual is being withheld until notification of next of kin.

NAS officials said the case is under investigation and there is no further information is available at this time.