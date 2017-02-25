More than 2,000 Norfolk, Portsmouth residents will receive toll relief

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – More than 2,000 Norfolk and Portsmouth residents will receive financial assistance for Elizabeth River Tunnel tolls, Governor Terry McAuliffe announced Friday.

The financial assistance will begin on Wednesday, March 1.

Toll Relief offers a 75 cent per trip refund to qualified residents who frequently travel through the Downtown or Midtown Tunnels.

To qualify for the program, residents must reside in Norfolk or Portsmouth, earn $30,000 or less per year and have or open a Virginia E-ZPass account.

Once a particpant’s E-ZPass transponder has recorded eight trips or more through the Downtown or Midtown tunnels during a month, a 75 cent per trip refun will be credited to his or her E-ZPass account.

Toll Relief is a 10-year program. Elizabeth River Crossings agreed to pay the Commonwealth $500,000 a year for 10 years to fund the program.

The 2018 application period begins Friday, December 1 and will run through Thursday, February 15.