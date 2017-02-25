× Man seriously hurt in shooting in Hampton Saturday evening

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police are investigating a shooting Saturday evening that has sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to Hampton Police, the shooting happened around 6:10p.m. in the 700 block of Fairland Avenue.

Police say one adult man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say the shooting is domestic-related and all involved-parties have been identified.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip via text message to the Crime Line by texting “HAMPTONPDTIPS plus your tip” to 274637 (CRIMES).

