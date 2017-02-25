× First Warning Forecast: Temperatures drop to the 30s Sunday morning

The First Warning Storm Team is tracking plummeting temperatures and dry conditions overnight.

Gradual clearing overnight with temperatures dropping into the 30s to near 40. It will be a little breezy, with winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

Dry and cooler temperatures for Sunday. Highs in the low and mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy to start the day and diminish throughout the day.

A dry and milder day to start the work week on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Most of the day looks dry, with increasing rain chances late.

Back to the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll have some wet weather to go along with those warm temperatures.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds: S around 5 mph.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. Highs in the lower 60s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

