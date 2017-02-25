× First Warning Forecast: Keep an eye on the sky, severe weather risk this afternoon and evening

Keep an eye on the sky today! We have the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon.

Another warm day on tap with highs in the mid 70s. We’ll see mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds as a cold front approaches from the west. The Storm Prediction Center now has Southside, the Peninsulas and the Eastern Shore in a slight risk for severe weather. If we do see severe storms form, the main threat will be damaging winds gusts and large hail. The time to look out for storms will be 4:00 to 7:00 pm. The frontal system will move off the coast by 7:00 pm, with gradual clearing. Temperatures will drop into the 40s behind the front.

Temperatures will plummet Saturday night as the front passes, bringing in much cooler air. Dry and cooler temperatures for Sunday. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be a bit breezy to start the day and diminish throughout the day.

A dry and milder day to start the work week on Monday with highs in the lower 60s. Back to the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday with some wet weather.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. PM showers/storms (70%). Some storms have the potential to become strong to severe. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15, gusts to 25 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15 mph.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Moderate-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

