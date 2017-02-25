Bataan Amphibious Ready Group deploys from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors and Marines serving in the Bataan Amphibious Group deployed from Norfolk Saturday.

USS Carter Hall deployed from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek – Fort Story. The USS Mesa Verde deployed from Naval Station Norfolk.

The USS Bataan will deploy Tuesday from Naval Station Norfolk.

The Sailors and Marines will conduct a scheduled seven-month deployment in support of maritime security operations, crisis response, theater security cooperation in Europe and the Middle East.