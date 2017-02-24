Tractor trailer that crashed off CBBT to be recovered from water

Crews with Crofton Industries are working to bring Joseph Chen’s tractor trailer back to the surface.

Chen, 47, of Greenville, North Carolina died on February 9, after his truck went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel and plummeted into the water.

According to preliminary reports, Chen tried to pass another tractor trailer moments before his truck went over the side. CBBT Police say Chen’s truck rode up on the curb, causing him to lose control.

Chen was a driver for Evans Transport LLC. The company says he was driving one their trucks and carrying two pallets of fish back to North Carolina when the accident occurred.

The truck has been in the Chesapeake Bay since the crash. On Friday crews with Crofton Industries surrounded the area where the truck was found underwater.

Tom Anderson with the CBBT says crews had planned to take the truck out Friday morning, but due to the tide and other changing circumstances the truck is still in the water as of Friday afternoon.

Anderson says they hope is to have the truck out of the water by the end of day.

