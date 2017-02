Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's Locker Room, Adam Winkler & Mitch Brown address the Skins' silence during the franchise's dealings with QB Kirk Cousins (segment not shown in its entirety due to NFL media restrictions).

Plus, Wink and Mitch look back at the legacy of Hampton Roads football coach Bill Dee who passed away Thursday.