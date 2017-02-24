Suffolk brush fire ruled arson, three juveniles seen running away from area

SUFFOLK, Va. – Fire & Rescue crews responded to a brush fire Thursday that has now been ruled as arson.

Crews were called to the 300 block of Newport Street shortly after 5 p.m. advising of the incident.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke and fire encroaching from a brush-filled ravine to approximately 10 to 20 feet from the Butler Paper Recycling, Inc. facility.

The fire department said the ravine at the rear of the property is approximately 30 feet deep and one quarter to one half of an acre was burned. The fire was called under control at 5:48 p.m.

No one was injured during the fire.

The Fire Marshal, Lieutenant Charles Chapin, advised that upon preliminary investigation three juveniles were seen running from the area immediately following the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.