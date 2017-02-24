× Squadron of the Month: VFA-143 The Pukin’ Dogs

NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach – News 3 is honored to host VFA-143 as our February Squadron of the Month!

The “World Famous Pukin’ Dogs” are an active duty, strike fighter squadron based at Naval Air Station Oceana.

The operational fleet squadron flies the F/A-18E Super Hornet and is attached to Carrier Air Wing Seven and the USS Harry S. Truman.

Most recently, the Pukin’ Dogs returned home from an eight month combat deployment in support of the U.S. strategy to degrade the Islamic militant group, ISIL.

During the more than 200 days at sea, the Truman strike group completed 2,054 combat sorties, expending 1,598 pieces of precision ordnance, which is the most carrier-based ordnance throughout Operation Inherent Resolve.

VFA-143 is led by CO Commander Christopher J. Pacentrilli, XO Commander Joseph J. Furco and CMC Master Chief Richard A. Jackson.

For more information on VFA-143, check out their website.