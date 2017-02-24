× Six foods that will help you stay hydrated

This time of year, no matter how much lotion you put on, your skin can still be dry and itchy.

Doctors say you should drink eight glasses of water to stay hydrated, but there are also some foods that can keep you hydrated as well.

Patient First says you should try these six foods:

Broccoli It’s not only packed with nutrients, it’s made up of 90 percent water.

Radishes They also have a high water content at 95 percent and you can easily add them to salads.

Yogurt. It’s good for a couple reasons. Along with water, it has a lot of potassium and sodium which can replace electrolytes.

Cucumbers Snacking on cucumbers is almost like drinking water since it’s made up of almost 97 percent water. It’s the highest water content of any food.

Celery It has almost as much water as cucumbers and research shows its combination of mineral salts, amino acids and vitamins may hydrate you twice as effectively as a glass of water.

Tomatoes They’ve got a high water content and can be be added to pretty much any meal.



For more details, look for this story on Patient First’s health blog.