Police searching for missing, endangered Suffolk man

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing endangered man.

Derrick Henry Brown, age 40, was last seen on Thursday around 12:45 p.m. walking along Portsmouth Boulevard.

He was reported missing by staff at the Tabernacle Gardens Assisted Living Facility, located in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street.

Brown is described as a black male, 6’3”, 180 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hat and bandanna with an unknown clothing description.

Brown suffers from a medical condition that requires medication which he did not take with him, therefore making him endangered.

He is known to frequent the Franklin area, and may have been attempting to walk to that city.

If anyone knows the whereabouts of Brown, call 911 or your local police department.