Phone scammers pretend to be Newport News police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Phone scammers have the police warning citizens to beware.

The Newport News Police Department said a recent telephone scam has been reported within the city.

On Friday afternoon three citizens called police each saying they had received a call from the Police Information Desk number at 757-928-4100.

In the first case the female caller stated she had received a call from a male identifying himself as a detective and the man indicated the caller’s son had a warrant for his arrest.

Also the alleged detective required money from the victim to make the warrants go away. The caller asked for several hundred dollars.

In the second and third calls, the caller was less specific and just demanded money from the victims. The victims did not cooperate and called police to learn the calls were a scam.

Police are encouraging citizens to report this type of activity and to document the telephone number that is displayed on their caller ID, if possible.

Police say members of the department will never contact you via telephone or in person demanding cash to prevent the service of a warrant or an arrest.

To report suspicious activity call the police non-emergency line at (757) 247-2500.