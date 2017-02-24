Nine ‘Swag Over Everything’ Portsmouth gang members arrested

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Nine members of a street gang were arrested Thursday and police said they are still looking for two.

Gang investigators conducted a long-term investigation into the local street gang known “Swag Over Everything” or S.O.E. for short.

According to investigators, the gang began operating in the City of Portsmouth in an informal capacity.

Members of the gang were to display their “Swag” by dressing fashionably and doing whatever it took to maintain respect in the gang world.

As S.O.E. began to grow in popularity, groups began to form and all members paid allegiance to S.O.E. The members of S.O.E. and its various sets, committed criminal acts such as burglaries to benefit the gang.

89 charges were obtained on eleven members of the “Swag Over Everything” criminal street gang.

Each suspect arrested has several charges ranging from gang participation, burglary, possession of firearm by convicted felon, receipt of stolen firearm, conspiracy, grand larceny, destruction of property, receipt of stolen property, trespassing, possession of a controlled substance, and obstruction of justice.

Arrested suspects:

23 year-old Daquan J. Crawford of the 800 block of Hancock Avenue, Portsmouth was charged with one count of gang participation, one count of receipt of a stolen firearm, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

19 year-old Malik D. Harris of the 100 block of Howard Street, Portsmouth was charged with two counts of grand larceny, one count of gang participation, one count of burglary, and one count of destruction of property.

17 year-old Portsmouth male was charged with one count of gang participation, one count of receipt of stolen property, and one count of conspiracy.

17 year-old Portsmouth male was charged with two counts of receipt of stolen property, one count of gang participation, one count of trespass upon church property, and one count of trespass upon railroad tracks.

17 year-old Portsmouth male was charged with four counts of receipt of stolen property and one count of gang participation.

17 year-old Chesapeake male was charged with one count of gang participation, conspiracy, and one count of receipt of stolen property.

16 year-old Portsmouth male was charged with eight counts of gang participation, four counts of receipt of a stolen firearm, three counts of conspiracy, six counts of grand larceny, two counts of burglary, and two counts of destruction of property.

16 year-old Portsmouth male was charged with two counts of receipt of a stolen property, two counts of conspiracy, and one count of gang participation.

16 year-old Portsmouth male was charged with four counts of receipt of stolen property, three counts of gang participation, two counts of grand larceny, one count of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Investigators are still attempting to locate 18 year-old Jhamie Valentine. His last known address was the 40 block of Dale Drive in Portsmouth.

Valentine has active warrants for gang participation, receipt of stolen firearm, and conspiracy.

In addition, an 18 year-old Portsmouth male, who was 17 years-old at the time of his offenses, has active warrants for seven counts of gang participation, five counts of grand larceny, three counts of receipt of stolen property, two counts of burglary, two counts of destruction of property, and one count of conspiracy.

If you have any information that can help police call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.