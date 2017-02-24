General Assembly approves plans for reconstruction of ODU’s Foreman Field

NORFOLK, Va. – Thursday, the Virginia General Assembly approved plans for the reconstruction of Old Dominion’s Foreman Field – the school’s football stadium.

As noted in Assembly Item C-14.50 #1c, Old Dominion University is authorized to reconstruct the Stadium at Foreman Field. Any debt service for the project that is supported by subsidy may be excluded from the subsidy calculations defined under § 23-1.1309 A., Code of Virginia. The item adds ODU “shall not raise athletic fees” to support the construction of its new football facility.

The news was confirmed in an internal email from University President John R. Broderick obtained by News 3.

Last June, the ODU Board of Visitors approved a plan to rebuild Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium – a facility built in 1936. The stadium underwent a $24.8 million dollar renovation in 2008-09.